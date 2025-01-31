Government Pronouns Will Be Gone by 5 p.m.

President Trump ordered the removal of pronouns from the email signatures for multiple federal agencies by 5 p.m. today. This is to comply with the executive order removing DEI from all government programs.

According to ABC News, employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government.

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5. p.m. ET on Friday,” according to one such message sent Friday morning from Jason Bonander, the CDC’s Chief Information Officer. “Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5. p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy.”

Federal employees with the Department of Transportation received a similar directive on Thursday.

Employees were instructed to remove pronouns from everything from government grant applications to email signatures across the department, sources told ABC News.

Pronouns, as part of government mandates, are the progenitor of forced speech. If you don’t use them, you can be sued. Thus, they are forcing you to use them. It destroys our First Amendment right to free speech, and they are bad grammatically. It’s far-left ideological nonsense.

