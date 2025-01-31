CRT Champion Ibram Kendi Is Out of BU & Into Howard U

Ibram Kendi called it quits at Boston University about 16 months after the Center for Anti-Racism he founded laid off most of its staff. He will now be moving to Howard University.

Ibram X. Kendi, the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research (CAR), says he has decided to leave BU to join Howard University in Washington, DC. CAR will close when its charter with the University expires on June 30.

BU says the center’s 12 current staff members will remain employed through June 30 and are receiving resources and support to assist with their transitions.

His center blew tens of millions of dollars in grants and produced almost nothing. His CRT center at Boston U was a “spectacular failure.”

He Pretends It’s Not Anti-White

CRT radical Kendi, whose real name is Ibram Henry Rogers, says “whiteness “prevents white people from connecting to humanity.”

CRT is Marxist-based by Kendi’s own admission. The man spouts gibberish.

He is going to spread racism and hate at a Black University. Great.

Ibram X. Kendi: Critical race theory is not anti-white. Critical race theorists: Yes, it is. pic.twitter.com/Pwe9tqwDqb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 30, 2021

