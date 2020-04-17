Governor Abbott begins the process of reopening Texas

Governor Greg Abbott released three Executive Orders Friday to begin the process of opening Texas. Activities and services that pose the most minimal threat of spreading COV-19 can reopen to start. Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

The governor said we must be guided by “data and doctors,” but with a strong plan, we can also begin to reopen Texas.

3 Executive Orders released today will begin the process to Open TX. Select activities & services that pose minimal to no threat of spreading #COVID19 can reopen using a Retail-To-Go model & schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. https://t.co/xunPDOiwFN pic.twitter.com/knzdocu90b — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 17, 2020

LIVE: Press Conference on COVID-19 https://t.co/8fZWIWYNzN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 17, 2020

The critics are out on social media, claiming he’s a disgrace.

Governor Abbott says Texas has the second-highest COV-19 recovery rate in the U.S.

The state appears to have the testing sites under control.

A LOT of #COVID19 testing sites like this are being set up across Texas. Here, mobile COVID-19 testing sites are announced for Tomball & Humble. The good news: even with more tests, 90% of Texans tested do not have the #coronavirus. #txlege https://t.co/dgdGfteoTl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 15, 2020

Hooray for Governor Abbott having the courage to be the first one to re-open. It’s a critical state in beginning the process of economic recovery.