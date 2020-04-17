Governor Abbott begins the process of reopening Texas

Governor Greg Abbott released three Executive Orders Friday to begin the process of opening Texas. Activities and services that pose the most minimal threat of spreading COV-19 can reopen to start. Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

The governor said we must be guided by “data and doctors,” but with a strong plan, we can also begin to reopen Texas.

The critics are out on social media, claiming he’s a disgrace.

Governor Abbott says Texas has the second-highest COV-19 recovery rate in the U.S.

The state appears to have the testing sites under control.

Hooray for Governor Abbott having the courage to be the first one to re-open. It’s a critical state in beginning the process of economic recovery.

