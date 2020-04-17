Florida Man Stands His Ground- Shooting at & Chasing Off  3 Armed Robbers (video)

A doorbell video from an apartment in Neptune Beach, Florida shows three armed robbers breaking into a private residence, this past Tuesday.

Within seconds of breaching the door, we can hear approximately 5 shots, and then watch as the trio of wannabe felons races from the scene, with one even leaping over the balcony to escape.

Police reported one of the home invaders was shot in the chest, and being treated at a local hospital. The other two were still on the loose.

The male resident, who stood his ground, is not facing any charges. Shh. Don’t tell anyone.

Watch: