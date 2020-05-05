Governor Whitmer proves she’s a liar

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer is passing totalitarian rules and she’s riling up her subjects. Not only that, people now know she’s a liar.

Whitmer says Michigan protests “depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history.” She falsely claimed there were swastikas, nooses, and confederate flags bandied about. That was untrue.

You won’t find them because they are not there.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the protests this week in her state, calling it some of the worst racism she has ever seen! Whitmer of course brings up confederate flags and swastikas! This is CNN at its finest! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/euIonWqzl4 — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) May 3, 2020

What is true is we found two placards with a Heil Whitmer. They’re calling her Hitler, not promoting Nazism.

A young Democrat man joined Trump supporters in their “Open America” protest. He says he’s a Democrat and disagrees politically, but we’re all Americans and we need to open this country up so people can pay their bills and feed their families.

Watch: