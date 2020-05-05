It seems Michelle’s not interested in running for office

A new Netflix documentary is coming out. Becoming, which chronicles former First Lady Michelle Obama’s 34-city book tour. Wow, sounds exciting (not).

In the film, she tries to shame other black people for not showing up to vote for crooked Hillary. She says it was a “slap in the face.”

They deserve kudos for that — shows good sense.

“It takes some energy to go high, and we were exhausted from it … when you’re the first black anything,’’ Michelle Obama said.

“You know, the day I left the White House, it was painful to sit on that stage, and then a lot of our folks didn’t vote — it was almost a slap in the face,” she added.

“It wasn’t just in this election, but every midterm, every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up,” she said during another point in the film. “After all that work, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. That’s my trauma.”

She seems to think that they must do what she wants based on the color of their skin.

THERE’S GOOD NEWS!

It doesn’t sound like she has any interest in returning to politics.

“Now we’re out of the White House, not to be viewed, judged, and parceled by every other person on the planet — yeah, it’s better, it’s absolutely freeing,’’ said Michelle Obama. “Being the first lady has been the greatest honor of my life. But how many people are in that position where the entire attention of everything is you, every gesture you make, every blink of an eye is being analyzed?

“Barack and I are not interested in being at the forefront forever — not even for that much longer,’’ she continued.

They’ve done their best to ruin the country. What more could be asked of these two socialists?

