Your future president is now saying 600,000 died from coronavirus

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden told Morning Joe that 600,000 Americans are dead from coronavirus. He actually said it twice. This is the man who wants to be your president. Pathetic!

Watch:

Here he is expressing his deep thoughts:

The awful sexual accusation against Joe by Tara Reade is being handled terribly by Joe and the media. The hypocrisy is mind-numbingly remarkable.

This is your future president.

