Your future president is now saying 600,000 died from coronavirus

Joe Biden told Morning Joe that 600,000 Americans are dead from coronavirus. He actually said it twice. This is the man who wants to be your president. Pathetic!

Watch:

Joe Biden says “600,000 Americans dead” from Coronavirus Morning Joke has to correct him, “It’s 60,000 dead.” “Huh? Oh, uh, I must’ve read those numbers wrong…” 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/X0rf6TMMgg — Uncle Sam’s Children (@UncleSamsNation) May 2, 2020

Here he is expressing his deep thoughts:

Biden: If Trump hadn’t won in 2016, we’d have a woman president right now https://t.co/ce1w7k7Hwd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2020

The awful sexual accusation against Joe by Tara Reade is being handled terribly by Joe and the media. The hypocrisy is mind-numbingly remarkable.

This is your future president.

FLASHBACK: Democrats Said Kavanaugh Was Undergoing ‘Job Interview,’ Didn’t Deserve Presumption of Innocence https://t.co/6dherKS2Fv pic.twitter.com/MrdKZgYrxc — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 4, 2020