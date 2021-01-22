Governors order troops home, “We feel incredibly betrayed”

Our National Guard was sent to D.C. to protect the Capitol from some unknown enemy that the new de facto ‘Commander-in-Chief’ Nancy Pelosi feared, and then tossed aside. They were sent to parking garages and no provisions were made for them in a hotel or anywhere.

The swampy politicians are all feigning innocence now that people reacted so negatively to the photos of our National Guard sleeping on the cold cement floors.

After the news and photos emerged, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has ordered the troops from his state to return home.

THEY’RE NOT NANCY’S SERVANTS

“They’re soldiers,” DeSantis said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “They’re not Nancy Pelosi’s servants.”

Politico reported that the guardsmen were told by U.S. Capitol Police officials to leave the Capitol Thursday. Obviously, there was no plan for this from Commander Pelosi.

“The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops,” a guardsman told Politico.

DeSantis said the troops can be used for actual emergencies, such as vaccine distribution in the state of Florida. He said that they are not being utilized effectively in Washington, D.C.

“This is a half-cocked mission at this point, and I think the appropriate thing is to bring them home,” DeSantis said.

The mission was for show to begin with and to satisfy the paranoia of certain politicians.

In addition, the governor took aim at lawmakers who tried to subject the troops to tests of their patriotism.

“This comes on the back end of them trying to investigate the backgrounds of our guardsmen,” he said.

“Florida, we did not let them go into their political beliefs. I thought that was totally inappropriate. I thought it was very disrespectful for people who are clearly patriots.”

GOVERNOR ABBOTT WAS APPALLED

Governor Abbott was appalled that our troops were vetted. It was very demoralizing. “No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

he threatened to never allow them to go back to D.C.

Watch:

This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard. No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC. I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.https://t.co/STZDMz7PGm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2021

ORDERED HOME

When they were kicked out of the Capitol, Governor Abbott ordered them home.

The Governor ordered Texas National Guard troops to pack up and leave Washington, D.C. just hours after a report surfaced alleging that troops had been told to vacate the U.S. Capitol.

“I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands, and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said.

