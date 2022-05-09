Graham Wants to Take Putin Out, Expand NATO, Designate Russia Sponsors of Terror

A US Senator wanting to take out the leader of a foreign country, expand NATO, and declare the country a state sponsor of terrorism sounds like escalation to us. Remember when we were diplomatic and tried to avoid a war that could destroy the world? It seems to us that Lindsey Graham is not helping.

Graham Wants to Declare Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism

“I think we should do everything within our power,” Graham said. “I’m not asking for troops on the ground, but to make sure that Ukraine can expel Russia and that Putin is a war criminal in the eyes of the world and he’s prosecuted. Putin must go.”

In addition to prosecuting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Graham said Russia should also be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

There Is No Off-Ramp

“There is no off-ramp,” Graham stated. “If we back off prosecuting Putin as a war criminal, all the laws on the books become a joke. If we don’t get this right, China will certainly invade Taiwan. There is no off-ramp in this war. Somebody is going to win, and somebody is going to lose.”

Graham said, “If Putin is still standing after all this, then the world is going to be a very dark place. China is going to get the wrong signal, and we will have a mess on our hands in Europe for decades to come. So let’s take out Putin by helping Ukraine.”

Graham Is a Warmongering Fool:

Then He Tweeted His Warmongering

This man could get us into a nuclear war.

“There is no off ramp for Putin.” – @LindseyGrahamSC — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 8, 2022

“If Putin is still standing after this, then the world is going to be a very dark place.” – @LindseyGrahamSC #FoxNewsSunday — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 8, 2022

“If he explodes a nuclear weapon inside of Ukraine to break our will– to me, that would be an attack on NATO because the radiation would go all over Europe.” – @LindseyGrahamSC on #FoxNewsSunday — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 8, 2022

