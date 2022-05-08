Pelosi Has a Plan to Force Every State to Abort on Demand

CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Pelosi if Democrats should have fought harder for abortion ‘rights’ in 2009 while Obama was president.

Pelosi jumped in to respond: “If I just may, the focus we have right now is an urgent one in order to try to improve this uh what are we calling it fake or draft decision… whatever it is.”

“In 2009 we did not have a pro-choice Democratic party…” Pelosi said. “Right now we do have a pro-choice Democratic Congress and we passed the law months ago.”

Democrats will try to get their abortion bill through the Senate. The bill passed the House and mandates every state allow abortion to the moment of birth for any reason. In other words, it cancels every abortion restriction in every state. It’s called the Women’s Health Protection Act. Even the name of the bill is a lie.

.@margbrennan: Should Democrats have fought harder for abortion rights in 2009? Speaker Pelosi: “In 2009 we did not have a pro-choice Democratic party…Right now we do have a pro-choice Democratic Congress and we passed the law months ago” pic.twitter.com/almjExDMBt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 8, 2022

