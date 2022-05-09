NPR Reporter: “Leading Theory Is a Conservative” Leaked SCOTUS Opinion

NPR Court Reporter Nina Totenberg – who has spread disinformation about the Supreme Court for years – wants everyone to believe the most absurd suspect in the case of the leaked Supreme Court Abortion Opinion is the most logical.

“The leading theory is a conservative clerk who was afraid that one of the conservatives might be persuaded by Chief Justice Roberts to join a much more moderate opinion.”

In case you think the reporter’s name sounds familiar. Her sister is the Judge – Amy Totenberg – who allowed the absurd, unconstitutional case against Marjorie Taylor Greene to go forward. The case was an attempt to keep Rep. Greene from running for office based on her violating the 14th Amendment. The Leftist groups and individuals who took the case to the court, claimed Rep. Greene can’t run for office because she’s an insurrectionist. However, no one charged or convicted Rep. Greene of insurrection. There is no evidence she committed insurrection. In fact, no one is charged with insurrection on January 6th.

No one in their right mind thinks this:

Earlier this year, Totenberg fabricated a story about the Supreme Court where all the parties involved have said the claims were false. https://t.co/Wd7jpT1upV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2022

