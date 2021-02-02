Graham warns Dems to not call one witness

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News Monday night that if Democrats call one witness during former President Trump’s impeachment trial next week, they would be “opening a can of worms.” Republicans will then call in the FBI to testify.

Hmmm, what does the FBI know that we should know?

Republicans say the trial only serves to divide the country further. They say Democrats want political points with the trial and revenge against DJT.

Reuters reported that House Democrats will be prosecuting the case in the Senate and are expected to announce as early as Tuesday whether or not they will call witnesses.

Graham, who pointed out that no witnesses were called in the House impeachment, said that if Democrats call “one witness,” they better get ready for a long trial.

Graham warned, “If you open that can of worms, we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people pre-planned this attack and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol. You open up Pandora’s Box if you call one witness.”

Democrats are considering calling the fur-clad rioter with the buffalo horns who worships at the altar of climate change. He says he will testify that DJT incited him or something. He’s facing 25 years imprison for running around screaming while holding a spear.

