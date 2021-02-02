Dems say Manchin will cave on COV package, he has no choice

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is under tremendous pressure from fellow Democrats to back a large COVID-19 relief package along the lines of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal.

Manchin has the power to block a budget resolution that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will introduce this week to lay the groundwork for passing another massive relief package without any Republican votes.

The West Virginia senator has said repeatedly that his goal is to help unite the country and restore bipartisanship in the Senate.

Democrats are growing confident he’ll be with them. He almost always is with them, and always on important matters.

A Democrat aide reportedly told The Hill there would be serious political backlash for Manchin if he derailed Biden’s COVID relief package.

The aide further stated, “Chuck Schumer is not going to bring up a budget vote where he doesn’t have all 50 secure, and he’s not going to let Joe Manchin be the 51st to vote against it. That’s just not going to happen.”

CITIZENSHIP FOR MILLIONS

About 100 House Democrats are urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to include an amnesty for certain subgroups of illegal aliens in the COV package.

The group of House Democrats, led by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, want to include an amnesty for at least five million illegal aliens who consider themselves “essential workers” and who are recipients of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programs.

The letter states:

As you continue to work on assembling a COVID-19 reconciliation package and begin work on an economic recovery and jobs package, we urge you to include a pathway to citizenship for essential immigrant workers, Dreamers, and TPS holders, as well as their families, in order to ensure a robust recovery that is inclusive and equitable for all Americans regardless of their immigration status.

It will be a lot more than five million.

Related