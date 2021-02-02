Biden Family & Friends Inc. Now Open for Business- Hunter’s An Artist Now

Hunter’s Father had barely caught his breath from taking the oath of office and signing numerous onerous executive orders, before family and newly acquired friends began cashing in on the Biden name.

First up, Joe’s younger brother Frank. On Inauguration Day no less, Frankie a non-attorney senior adviser for the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group, evoked his brother’s name in an ad touting the firm. The ad focused on a lawsuit Berman Law Group is leading against a group of Florida cane sugar companies.

According to Frank, “The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues to the forefront; the president-elect has vowed to rejoin the Paris Agreement and wants to set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, for example. My brother is a model for how to go about doing this work….”. And yours too Frankie?

Next is Meena Harris, niece of VP Kamala Harris. Biden’s new bestie slipped into her privileged groove by flying to the swearing-in on the private plane of a Biden inaugural donor.

There’s more. Meena did a children’s book about her aunt and mother titled, “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea.” The book was published in June 2020, before Kamala was vice president, and breaks no laws. White House officials told Politico the book couldn’t have been published today because it uses Kamala’s name and likeness. It’s unclear whether Meena is allowed to continue to draw royalties for the book, and she won’t say if she still is. Royalties for even the newest member of King Joe’s royal court. Yay!

Last but not least we have Joe’s high-rolling son Hunter dipping his beak into a new income stream. He’s going to be an artist! Hunter, now living in a 2,000 square foot hilltop Los Angeles home is prepping a solo show with Soho art dealer Georges Berges. The latter mentioned was once arrested for “terrorist threats” and assault with a deadly weapon in California. Borges also regularly features works by Chinese artists and was accused of defrauding an investor in a 2016 federal lawsuit. Nice.

Biden’s LA abode is connected to Shane Khoh, an American who sits on the board of Siong Heng Realty Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based real estate holding company. Maybe Khoh can help Hunter keep track of the investments he reportedly still holds in BHR Partners, a Chinese private-equity firm with $2 billion in assets and partly owned by the Bank of China. What!?

Given his history, Hunter’s latest “career move” is raising some legitimate concerns. His, “tangled web of shell companies, LLCs, investment vehicles, and options agreements make it virtually impossible to know where he is getting income from,” said Thomas Anderson, director for the National Legal Policy Center.

Selling his abstract artwork to wealthy investors may also be a lucrative way to rake in cash, Anderson said. “We highly doubt, however, a career as an artist will do anything more than act as a vehicle to further shield where that income is coming from.” he said.

We’d guess Hunter must be feeling pretty good about the outcome of his Federal income tax woes. And why not?

After all, “Biden Family and Friends Inc.” is open for business! Time to cash in!

