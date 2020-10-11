Grand Blexit rally in DC, massive Latino caravan in Miami — 30,000?

By
M. Dowling
-
2

There were two grand rallies today. One was a BLEXIT/BACK THE BLUE rally in DC and the other was a dazzling Cuban-American rally in Miami.

The Back the Blue and BLEXIT rally in D.C. has been going for hours. It began as a gathering at the White House for the President’s speech, and it’s turned into a joyous, day-long march.

There are signs, megaphones, community spirit, American flags, and a desire to protect this country from socialism and communism.

Watch:

A massive caravan in Miami on Saturday featured thousands of vehicles and focused on Latino voters and particularly the Cuban-American community in South Florida.

Some say there were as many as 30,000 vehicles. Whatever the number, and it’s large, it seems to put the lie to the polls and the media pronouncements of his fall from the presidency next month.

They understand what socialism and communism are.

Then there are these types:

Earlier today, I saw the Biden people spread the rumor that there were a lot of Biden supporters gathering for Biden. The claim was that’s a bad sign for Trump. However, this is what I’m seeing:

2 COMMENTS

  3. Ooorah! Mr. President;
    Semper Fi, Sir!!
    It appears that the Cuban Americans KNOW WHAT IT IS LIKE TO LIVE UNDER COMMUNISM.
    GOD BLESS AMERICA

    GET THEE HENCE, SATAN BIDEN, CHINA JOE, DA HO, DA QUID PRO TRAITOR, who received
    $1,500,000,000 (1 1/2 BILLION DOLLAR ) BRIBE FROM COMMUNIST CHINA TO ALLOW CHINA TO BUILD THE MILITARY BASE ON THAT FLOATING ISLAND IN THE PACIFIC.

    GOD SAVE US FROM THE COMMUNISTS THUGS, OBAMA AND THE CHICAGO MOB & THEIR “INSIDE PEOPLE”, COMEY, McCABE, STRZOK, WEISSMAN, (who should have been disbarred years ago), who betrayed their fiduciary duty to the American People & Chirs Wray who has obstructed justice & destroyed evidence and is Comey’s Brother Protector.)

    STAND UP AND VOTE FOR FREEDOM OF SPEECH, AMERICANS
    STAND UP AND VOTE FOR THE RIGHT TO DEFEND YOURSELF AND YOUR HOMES

    IN CIHCAGO WHERE THEY HAVE THE STRONGEST GUN CONTOL ONLY THE CRIMINALS HAVE GUNS,
    BALTIMORE, CHICAGO, WASHINGTON, D.C. MURDER CAPITOLS. DAILY MURDERS.
    VOTE OUT PELOSI’s POOPER SCOOPERS.

