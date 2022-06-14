Grandpa Joe Is Angry – Says He’s “Changing People’s Lives”

Grandpa Joe is very angry that people are telling “lies” and claiming he spent “recklessly”, when he’s “changing people’s lives!” Biden certainly is changing lives and appears to live in a world of delusion.

He yelled into the microphone Tuesday over accusations about his “reckless spending” at the 29th AFL-CIO Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Biden thinks yelling makes him look and sound like a leader. Is it working for you?

Biden wants us to believe he’s not a “big spender” who is increasing the debt and deficit. He said the administration will cut the deficit by another $1.6 trillion in one year.

“We have spent a lot of money, let’s compare the facts,” Biden said. “Under my predecessor, the deficit exploded, rising every single year and all the benefits going to the top one percent, basically. Under my plan, last year we cut the deficit $350 billion doing all this … When they come to you and talk about big spenders, let them know [there is] almost $2 trillion in deficit reduction.”

Biden has not cut the deficit and Trump cut taxes. Biden’s trillions in giveaways caused the inflation.

Biden yelled, “I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending. We’re changing people’s lives! And because of the facts this year, we’re delivering the biggest drop in the deficit in the history of the United States of America.”

Townhall tweeted the clip Tuesday with him yelling like a demented Grandpa.

Biden, visibly angry: “I don’t want to hear anymore of these lies about reckless spending. We’re changing people’s lives!” pic.twitter.com/0I3OgmIJGD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2022

Remember Donald Trump’s predictions? He was 100% correct. However, Biden admitted he would do exactly this in the manifesto he and Bernie Sanders signed on to.

The greatest video you’ll see today 🔥— Trump predicts EVERY absolute failure of Biden’s Presidency pic.twitter.com/opLhXfkccL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 14, 2022

Related