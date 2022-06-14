WHO Might Have Picked Out Next Pandemic – Monkeypox

The World Health Organization will decide if the breakout of monkeypox is an international public health emergency. About 45 people in this country have monkeypox and they might want to declare a public health emergency? Most of the people getting monkeypox are men who sleep with men. Therefore, we suggest canceling the PRIDE Events and the Neptune Parade.

The WHO has a good thing going. They want to declare themselves medical rulers over 194 nations in November. This could work in their favor. We know Democrats will like it and push for mail-in balloting throughout the nation before the November election.

Hopefully, Americans won’t fall for the extremism again. The WHO is a corrupt Chinese Communist Party tool.

He Announced It At a Briefing

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced during a Tuesday media briefing that the agency will convene soon. They will discuss whether monkeypox is the next “public health emergency.”

“The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual & concerning. For that reason, I have decided to convene the emergency committee under the International Health Regulations next week to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros said during the briefing.

The WHO posted the information in a series of tweets: