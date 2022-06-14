WHO Might Have Picked Out Next Pandemic – Monkeypox

The World Health Organization will decide if the breakout of monkeypox is an international public health emergency. About 45 people in this country have monkeypox and they might want to declare a public health emergency? Most of the people getting monkeypox are men who sleep with men. Therefore, we suggest canceling the PRIDE Events and the Neptune Parade.
The WHO has a good thing going. They want to declare themselves medical rulers over 194 nations in November. This could work in their favor. We know Democrats will like it and push for mail-in balloting throughout the nation before the November election.
Hopefully, Americans won’t fall for the extremism again. The WHO is a corrupt Chinese Communist Party tool.
He Announced It At a Briefing
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced during a Tuesday media briefing that the agency will convene soon. They will discuss whether monkeypox is the next “public health emergency.”
“The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual & concerning. For that reason, I have decided to convene the emergency committee under the International Health Regulations next week to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros said during the briefing.
The WHO posted the information in a series of tweets:
“So far this year, more than 1,600 confirmed cases and almost 1,500 suspected cases of #monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 39 countries – including seven countries where monkeypox has been detected for years, and 32 newly-affected countries”- @DrTedros
“So far this year, 72 deaths have been reported from previously-affected countries. No deaths have been reported so far from the newly-affected countries, although WHO is seeking to verify news reports from Brazil of a monkeypox-related death there”- @DrTedros #monkeypox
“So far this year, 72 deaths have been reported from previously-affected countries. No deaths have been reported so far from the newly-affected countries, although WHO is seeking to verify news reports from Brazil of a monkeypox-related death there”-@DrTedros #monkeypox
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022
“It’s also essential to increase awareness of risks and actions to reduce onward [#monkeypox] transmission for the most at-risk groups, including men who have sex with men and their close contacts”-@DrTedros https://t.co/fOeL0gJO5p
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022
“While smallpox vaccines are expected to provide some protection against #monkeypox, there is limited clinical data, and limited supply”-@DrTedros https://t.co/7Apyku5ccV
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022
“It’s also essential that vaccines are available equitably wherever needed. To that end, WHO is working closely with our Member States and partners to develop a mechanism for fair access to vaccines and treatments”-@DrTedros #monkeypox
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022
TEDROS IS CONVENING AN EMERGENCY COMMITTEE
“The 🌍 outbreak of #monkeypox is unusual & concerning. For that reason I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern”-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022