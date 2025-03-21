Reporter Asks President Trump If He Has Authority to Deport Criminal Aliens

A reporter asked President Trump if he has the authority to deport illegal criminal aliens.
Did President Autopen have the authority to open our borders, many of whom were hardened criminals?
President Trump’s answer was perfect. Watch:
REPORTER: “Do you have the power to arrest illegal criminals and deport them?”
TRUMP: “That’s what the law says. You should be asking, ‘Did Biden have the authority to open the border and let millions of totally unvetted people into our country?”
pic.twitter.com/T06H0OcaYv
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2025
