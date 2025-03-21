Reporter Asks President Trump If He Has Authority to Deport Criminal Aliens

By
M Dowling
-
1
4

A reporter asked President Trump if he has the authority to deport illegal criminal aliens.

Did President Autopen have the authority to open our borders, many of whom were hardened criminals?

President Trump’s answer was perfect. Watch:


