Graphic! Footage of shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and the gun in the gutter

It’s impossible for an officer to tell that Adam Toledo is only thirteen, yet that has become the argument against the police. Minutes before, his friend was involved in shooting at someone or something with Toledo at his side. Toledo also had gun residue in his hand.

It’s not clear if they were shooting at the police.

During a bond hearing for 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was with Adam the night of the shooting, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy described the altercation in a proffer: “The officer tells [Toledo] to drop it as [Toledo] turns towards the officer. [Toledo] has a gun in his right hand,” WGNTV reported.

But now, in response to a WGN Investigates inquiry, the state’s attorney’s office says the detail about Adam having a gun in his hand the moment he was shot was inaccurate.

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” Sarah Sinovic, a spokesperson for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, told WGN Investigates Thursday. It comes just before the Civilian Office of Police Accountability releases several videos of the incident.

Prosecutors also told the judge in Roman’s case that Toledo’s right hand tested positive for gunshot residue.

When asked during a Thursday news conference at City Hall, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declined to say whether videos she has seen show the 13-year-old with a gun in his hand.

Police have said a 9MM Ruger was found along a fence next to where Toledo was shot.

There are videos that show Toledo might have dropped the gun as he raised his hands.

The bodycam footage of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released today. People say the boy had his hands up when he was shot — for a split second. There is more to the story. It looks as if he had just dropped the gun and the officer thought he still had it when he raised his hands for a brief second or two. But that isn’t for us to decide.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called for calm and peace.

NEW – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls for “calm and peace” after releasing the bodycam footage of a police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo.pic.twitter.com/XAKh3kIpNX — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 15, 2021

