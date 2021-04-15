Rep. Jordan tries to get Dr. Fauci to tell us when we get our freedoms back

Rep. Jim Jordan tried to find out when Americans will get their freedoms back during a House hearing this week. Dr. Fauci refuses to directly address the loss of freedoms. Jordan wanted a percentage.
Fauci said currently it is at a high level and as more and more people get vaccinated, gradually there will be a point at which people get their freedom back. Jordan wanted a percentage. Fauci used to give out percentages and, a while back, he 70 to 90%, admitting he had lied to the American people about it being half to ease them into reality. Now, people don’t trust him.
It wasn’t even his only lie.
Never in our history have healthy people been restricted. It’s always infected people who have to isolate.
Fraud Fauci avoids specifics because it allow him to continually evade as part of his depopulation/shutdown scheme. He will not state the acceptable level of infection, though sometimes he says no cases.
Jordan was ineffective, he did not force Fauci to give numbers, we need real engineers and scientists in DC to run things.
What rise of infections.
He and Pfizer just wants to have a yearly income
