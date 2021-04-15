Alert! James O’Keefe permanently banned by Twitter after exposing CNN, will sue









James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has been permanently banned by Twitter. This is pure censorship for political reasons because he has successfully exposed CNN, the media and Democrats.

This is insanity. If you care about journalism, let @Jack know how you feel.

James O’Keefe says that Twitter accused him of operating fake accounts which he denies. Twitter accuses O’Keefe of violating its rules “on platform manipulation and spam.”

Mr. O’Keefe will sue Twitter for defamation.

Rasputin, aka Jack Dorsey, banned O’Keefe for exposing the truth about CNN. Silly James. You can’t expose the truth against the narrative.

See the CNN clips here and here.

Twitter banned Carpe Donktum right after his viral parody of CNN with the babies and they banned James O’Keefe after he released videos of a CNN employee who embarrassed the company.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas did more than anyone to expose how corporate legacy media are unethical, biased, smear merchants and liars.

BREAKING: James O’Keefe announces he is suing Twitter pic.twitter.com/UD44YoTbv5 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2021

