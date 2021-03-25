Graphs of the future-Dem-voting children flooding into Texas and elsewhere









Kamala Harris is now in charge of the border as per Joe Biden. She has called for the decriminalization of illegal border crossings. The Left will tell you that’s not open borders, but only the most gullible believe that.

Combine their policies with the far-left education they now get in our schools, and it’s safe to say the USA is over. It’s a Soros-Clinton-Obama dream come true.

AT LEAST 42 MILLION HEADED OUR WAY

According to recent polls, at least 42 million want to come here from Latin America alone, and they’ve all been invited in. All they will get is a ticket or a warning.

A new survey of Latin American nations found that 42 million living in the 33 countries want in.

Gallup said that 27% of all those living in Latin America and the Caribbean, 120 million people, want to leave.

And, said the polling company, “Of those who want to leave their country permanently, 35% — or 42 million — said they want to go to the United States.” That would more than double the 40-million foreign-born immigrants in the U.S.

THE CHILDREN WHO WILL HELP CHANGE AMERICA

The children coming are suffering horrendous abuse, but our Democrat leaders really don’t care.

Look at the graphs of children coming into the country illegally under Biden on charts provided by the Wall Street Journal. Check out the rise of children arriving in the States thanks to Biden policies. In February alone, it increased by 63%.

In this graph, you can see many are coming from Central America. Most of the people pouring in are males.

This is where they are going. As you can see, they will turn Texas blue at some point. They are going to California, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, and others. Demographics have already turned some of those states blue. As soon as Democrats realized they were voting for them, they believed in open borders.

