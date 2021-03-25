Wisconsin legislature votes to investigate the 2020 election









The Wisconsin state legislature has passed a resolution authorizing an official investigation into the 2020 election in the state. It allows for evidence gathering and subpoena power for witness depositions.

The Associated Press reported that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday to authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden narrowly won in the state.

The resolution authorizing the investigation passed on a 58-35 party-line vote, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats voting against it.

It passed after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results.

All their efforts are moot if HR-1 and S-1 become law. The companion bills will enshrine into law all of the shenanigans that went on during the 2020 election, from no voter ID, online registration, ballot harvesting, automatic registration, no cleaning up of voter rolls, and so on.

Related