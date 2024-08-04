Great Britain’s Final Act

Great Britain has gone from a kingdom to empire, to a powerful state, and now a failing ‘democracy.’ The nation that fought the Nazis and stood up to their eight months of bombings has surrendered to the third world. They have allowed too many unvetted foreigners in who will not assimilate, and they are soft-on-crime with Antifa and Black Lives Matter communists and anarchists.

After the stabbing of little girls and two teachers in a yoga dance studio, middle-class white people are protesting and rioting. They aren’t far-right. These are ordinary Brits who feel enough is enough.

Woke British officials have allowed Muslim Patrols to fill the streets in some areas with machetes and hammers to attack the protesters, who are sometimes out of control.

Hardcore authoritarian Prime Minister Starmer is threatening severe punishments for the white working-class people, but not Antifa or Muslims. Some Brits demand the white protesters be treated like the J6 Americans who were over-charged and given excessive punishments.

Some people think Brits are facing a Civil War, but it’s not likely. The native Brits will be quashed, and the country will succumb to the invaders.

The West is going from civilized, educated, and peaceful cities and towns to uncivilized, uneducated radicals.

It’s likely too late for them and most of the West.

Liverpool:

Civil war in breaking out in the UK. Are Americans ready for this? pic.twitter.com/LPJsc3IyP6 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 3, 2024

Muslim immigrants hunt white Brits in Stoke:

Muslim immigrants in Stoke hunt British patriots with knives, hammers and axes. They do this because Allah wants it. Islam is a problem. pic.twitter.com/95r3ex3cGl — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 3, 2024

Mobs of masked Muslims running through the streets of Stoke searching for people to attack. They run straight passed police with weapons in hand, police turn a blind eye. Let that f*cking sink in! pic.twitter.com/yiBCh7QmC2 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 3, 2024

Muslim Defence League goons beat the hell out of an English boy as they roam the streets looking for targets to attack. You won’t see this on the news as it doesn’t fit their narrative. pic.twitter.com/OZpFULGGVW — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) August 3, 2024

The Starmer administration allows Muslim patrols. They are active in Manchester as we speak.

Bolton, Manchester, England: Breaking: A large “Muslim patrol” group has mobilized today to try to attack people protesting in the “enough is enough” anti-mass migration protest. They are shouting, “Allahu akbar.” pic.twitter.com/0s52tofTKV — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2024

Starmer’s government won’t go after Muslims or Antifa. He’s only going after white middle-class who say they have had enough. The killer who attacked the children and teachers was a first-generation Rwandan.

Just in: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken out again about the anti-mass migration protests and riots across multiple UK cities and towns. He promises those involved “directly” or online will live to regret it. Many left-wing voices are saying those involved should… pic.twitter.com/C0FP39wpSt — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2024

Bristol England:

Bristol, England — Journalist @Jamespph75 was harassed at the Antifa direct action on Aug. 3 after being falsely accused of being a “fascist.” Antifa regularly do this to media they suspect won’t do their propaganda. pic.twitter.com/GYPQnYzjus — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2024

Sunderland, UK:

CARS TIPPED UPSIDE DOWN IN SUNDERLAND, UK POLICE STATIONS SET ON FIRE. A FEW PEOPLE HAVE CAUSE MORE DAMAGE THAN WHEN MILLIONS OF PEOPLE PROTESTED FOR THE PEOPLE OF GAZA UK is facing a huge problem, political issues are creating a hostile environment pic.twitter.com/g28LWGjzDo — FOLLOW FOR BREAKING NEWS / MEDIA/ ACCURATE INFO/ (@Jeee952) August 2, 2024

Sunderland, UK. This happens when politicians flood European cities with fake asylum seekers and fail to protect European children. Patience seems to be running out. pic.twitter.com/6TPOviPpEp — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 3, 2024

This is Sunderland, UK. The British regime needs to look in a mirror and honestly ask why the British people are rising up. I can’t stress enough how unprecedented this is. pic.twitter.com/fn3P5AfCbo — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) August 2, 2024