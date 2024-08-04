Great Britain’s Final Act

Great Britain has gone from a kingdom to empire, to a powerful state, and now a failing ‘democracy.’ The nation that fought the Nazis and stood up to their eight months of bombings has surrendered to the third world. They have allowed too many unvetted foreigners in who will not assimilate, and they are soft-on-crime with Antifa and Black Lives Matter communists and anarchists.

After the stabbing of little girls and two teachers in a yoga dance studio, middle-class white people are protesting and rioting. They aren’t far-right. These are ordinary Brits who feel enough is enough.

Woke British officials have allowed Muslim Patrols to fill the streets in some areas with machetes and hammers to attack the protesters, who are sometimes out of control.

Hardcore authoritarian Prime Minister Starmer is threatening severe punishments for the white working-class people, but not Antifa or Muslims. Some Brits demand the white protesters be treated like the J6 Americans who were over-charged and given excessive punishments.

Some people think Brits are facing a Civil War, but it’s not likely. The native Brits will be quashed, and the country will succumb to the invaders.

The West is going from civilized, educated, and peaceful cities and towns to uncivilized, uneducated radicals.

It’s likely too late for them and most of the West.

Liverpool:

Muslim immigrants hunt white Brits in Stoke:

The Starmer administration allows Muslim patrols. They are active in Manchester as we speak.

Starmer’s government won’t go after Muslims or Antifa. He’s only going after white middle-class who say they have had enough. The killer who attacked the children and teachers was a first-generation Rwandan.

Bristol England:

Sunderland, UK:


