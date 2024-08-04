13,000 Aliens Enter New York illegally from Canada

Thirteen thousand unvetted aliens have entered the US illegally through Canada. They wound up in New York City. Canada is a faster way to get to the number one sanctuary city of new York.

They can fly to Canada without a visa, and the trek to New York is very doable. There is little protection on the northern border, not that there is any on the southern border.

Coming through Canada is becoming more popular. That was inevitable. Canada recently loosened its visa rules, allowing this to happen. Cartels and smugglers are exploiting the opportunity, recruiting from countries like India.

Watch: