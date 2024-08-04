Google Is ‘Search Lying’ to Get Kamala Elected

Two weeks out from an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and as the Secret Service and FBI cover it up, Google has suppressed search results for the attempt on his life. Sen. Roger Marshall will launch an investigation into Google’s corruption.

Google is “no longer functioning as a search engine that just assimilates” information, says Marshall, R-Kan., “but now they’re using algorithms to campaign against President Trump.”

If you typed in attempted assassination, you got everyone but Trump.

GOOGLE LAUNCHES ‘CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP,’ SENATOR SAYS (The Daily Signal) Sen. Roger Marshall says he will launch an investigation into Google after the search engine suppressed content related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Full article:… pic.twitter.com/GKdPo2QIwe — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) August 3, 2024

Now you get Trump, and this is what you also get:

If you type in Trump assassination iconic photo, you won’t see the word ‘courage.’ You will see mundane reporting about the photographer who took the photos, especially the one with the bullet flying past.

And you will see this:

Add the word courage, and you get this, but nothing about his bravery: