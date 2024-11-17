Great Energy Chief Nomination & a Dangerous Possibility for the FBI

M DOWLING
Donald Trump picked Chris Wright for the Secretary of Energy. Legal Insurrection has a good article about Mr. Wright.

Instapundit posted the link and we are glad they are back on X:

Trump Taps Fracking Executive and “TV-ready Evangelist for Fossil Fuels” for Energy Secretary. “Chris Wright is the Chief Executive of Liberty Energy, a fracking company based in Denver. Wright’s appointment is on-brand for Trump’s new template for candidates: Wright is innovative, embraces new approaches to energy development, and is not connected to the Deep State.”

Wright is a non-believer in climate crisis hysteria!

DANGEROUS FBI POSSIBILITY
RIGA, LATVIA. 30th August 2024. Mike Rogers, US Senate representative from Alabama, during press briefing after meeting with Evika Silina, Prime Minister of Latvia.

One nasty rumor is that the evil Mike Rogers (there is more than one and he’s the evil one) could be in line for the head of the FBI. He’s the guy who protected Hillary Clinton, Rogers is as deep state as one could be. Whatever deep state wants, deep state will get under him. That’s why I don’t believe this report. Donald Trump’s candidates are all outside the DC deep state and they are reformers.

Rogers wrote the report defending Hillary during Benghazi.

FIRST ON FOX – Will the second time be the charm for one-time Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and former Rep. Mike Rogers?

Rogers, the 2024 Republican Senate nominee in Michigan who lost his election last week by a razor-thin margin, met Thursday with President-elect Trump’s transition team regarding potentially serving as FBI director in the former and future president’s second administration, sources familiar tell Fox News. The meeting took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Rogers worked as a special agent with the FBI in its Chicago office and who served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during the final four years of his decade-long tenure in Congress, was interviewed in 2017 during Trump’s first administration to serve as FBI director after James Comey was dismissed. (read more)

After Trump endorsed Rogers in May, he must have gotten hammered. Hopefully, he hasn’t forgotten. Everyone worries about Trump’s instincts to pick bad candidates. So far, he’s doing just fine.

I don’t doubt Rogers would attempt to get the job.

Fox is looking for clicks.

A potential candidate to lead NIH is a prominent physician who dared challenge the bad medicine of our COVID-19 days.

Listen to him here:

We didn’t mention Doug Burgum for the Interior. Shout out to the governor. He will be great!


