Great Energy Chief Nomination & a Dangerous Possibility for the FBI

Donald Trump picked Chris Wright for the Secretary of Energy. Legal Insurrection has a good article about Mr. Wright.

Instapundit posted the link and we are glad they are back on X:

Trump Taps Fracking Executive and “TV-ready Evangelist for Fossil Fuels” for Energy Secretary. “Chris Wright is the Chief Executive of Liberty Energy, a fracking company based in Denver. Wright’s appointment is on-brand for Trump’s new template for candidates: Wright is innovative, embraces new approaches to energy development, and is not connected to the Deep State.”

Wright is a non-believer in climate crisis hysteria!

BREAKING: President-elect Donald J. Trump names Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy. Nothing triggers the climate cult faster than a man who speaks the truth about fossil fuels (watch both clips). Wright, a vocal critic of climate alarmism, is poised to steer… pic.twitter.com/ioZeByUgWs — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) November 16, 2024

DANGEROUS FBI POSSIBILITY

One nasty rumor is that the evil Mike Rogers (there is more than one and he’s the evil one) could be in line for the head of the FBI. He’s the guy who protected Hillary Clinton, Rogers is as deep state as one could be. Whatever deep state wants, deep state will get under him. That’s why I don’t believe this report. Donald Trump’s candidates are all outside the DC deep state and they are reformers.

Rogers wrote the report defending Hillary during Benghazi.

FIRST ON FOX – Will the second time be the charm for one-time Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and former Rep. Mike Rogers?

Rogers, the 2024 Republican Senate nominee in Michigan who lost his election last week by a razor-thin margin, met Thursday with President-elect Trump’s transition team regarding potentially serving as FBI director in the former and future president’s second administration, sources familiar tell Fox News. The meeting took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Rogers worked as a special agent with the FBI in its Chicago office and who served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during the final four years of his decade-long tenure in Congress, was interviewed in 2017 during Trump’s first administration to serve as FBI director after James Comey was dismissed. (read more)

After Trump endorsed Rogers in May, he must have gotten hammered. Hopefully, he hasn’t forgotten. Everyone worries about Trump’s instincts to pick bad candidates. So far, he’s doing just fine.

I don’t doubt Rogers would attempt to get the job.

Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump. You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton? pic.twitter.com/TZXRYLtFv6 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 11, 2024

Fox is looking for clicks.

A potential candidate to lead NIH is a prominent physician who dared challenge the bad medicine of our COVID-19 days.

This is the way: Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya emerges as a top candidate to lead NIH – The Washington Post https://t.co/4p21H2syuJ — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) November 16, 2024

Listen to him here:

Today: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya opens at the House COVID Subcommittee: “Science bureaucrats abusing their authority to create an illusion of scientific consensus in favor of destructive ideas… With such a litany of failure, the American people deserve an honest COVID commission.” pic.twitter.com/P6BqcFWIML — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) March 1, 2023

We didn’t mention Doug Burgum for the Interior. Shout out to the governor. He will be great!

