Iowa Pollster Who was Off by Over 11% Leaves Polling

A Democratic pollster for the left-wing Des Moines Register in Iowa is leaving polling and moving on to something else. She said it was planned before her big fail when she said Kamala led by 3% only three days before the election.

Trump won for the third time by 8.2%, not 3% behind. The media, including Fox, told us she was the best and one of the most accurate of pollsters.

Veteran pollster J. Ann Selzer said she is done. Some think she threw away her reputation to help swing the election.

“Over a year ago I advised the Register I would not renew when my 2024 contract expired with the latest election poll as I transition to other ventures and opportunities,” Selzer explained in an op-ed Sunday in the Des Moines Register.

“Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course. It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite. I am proud of the work I’ve done for the Register, for the Detroit Free Press, for the Indianapolis Star, for Bloomberg News and for other public and private organizations interested in elections. They were great clients and were happy with my work,” she continued.

The pollster admitted in her November 17 op-ed the results were indeed “shocking,” but her “findings looked good” and her history of accuracy over 30 years of polling may have “made the outlier position too comfortable.”

“Polling is a science of estimation, and science has a way of periodically humbling the scientist. So, I’m humbled, yet always willing to learn from unexpected findings,” she wrote, thanking friends and family who have supported her amid critics questioning her “integrity.”

