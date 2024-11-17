LA Times to Become Fair & Balanced – Allegedly

The far-left LA Times has been struggling and recently laid off 20% of its staff. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the paper’s owner, said the paper’s losses amount to $30-$40 million yearly and are unsustainable.

Dr. Soon-Shiong added more angst by not endorsing Kamala Harris. Three people on the editorial staff quit over that. The owner said the editorial board was given an option and chose to remain silent.

The editorial board denied it. A 30-year member of the board resigned over it.

Last weekend, Dr. Soon-Shiong wrote on X that he wanted to see the LA Times become more “fair and balanced,” a Fox News slogan.

Yesterday, Dr. Soon-Shiong appeared on Fox News with that message.

“If it’s news, it should just be the facts, period. And if it’s an opinion, that’s maybe an opinion of the news, and that’s what I call now a voice. And so, we want voices from all sides to be heard, and we want the news to be just the facts,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to maintain democracy, to have the views of all our California readers, in fact, the views of all the national readers to be aired. Because if we just have the one side, it becomes nothing else but an echo chamber,” he said.

“And so, it’s going to be risky and difficult. I’m going to take a lot of heat, which I already am, but you know, I come from the position that really it’s important for all voices to be heard.”

The owner admits to conflating news and opinion. It would be nice if they actually become fair and balanced. It took Donald Trump’s sweeping victory to make a difference — if the owner means what he says.

It took an awful lot to make them realize they are out of touch.

