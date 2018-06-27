Great News! Justice Kennedy, the Swing Vote, Is Retiring in July

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday morning from the U.S. Supreme Court. Often a swing justice, it gives President Trump a great opportunity to protect the court for decades to come. Of late, we have seen how important that is.

President Trump will look for another Neil Gorsuch who will always uphold the Constitution and not try to legislate from the bench.

His retirement is effective July 31.

It’s likely Trump’s choice will be reasonable but not someone who is willing to depart from the Constitution as Kennedy was, particularly in the gay marriage case. The government should stay out of marriage.

It won’t be a pick in the last year of Trump’s presidency which is especially critical, and it will be before the Congress changes over. That means his choice will get through the Congress. The appointement will be in the Fall.

Kennedy led narrow majorities to landmark decisions on gay rights, abortion, the First Amendment, and Guantanamo Bay detainees. He is a dignified justice with strong independent views. Justice Kennedy turns 81 in July.

This is a huge gift for the President and for traditional Americans who oppose socialism. Liberals and leftists have been begging Kennedy to stay.

THE LEFT IS DISTRAUGHT

Expect a lot of screaming and threatening from the left. They will leave no stone unturned and will use it to fundraise and demand Democrats be elected.

Two strong contenders last year were Third Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, appointed by President George W. Bush and 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge William Pryor of Alabama: “He’s well known to the conservative movement” in the “mold of Scalia” and “someone who knows a lot about both the criminal law and constitutional law.”

OTHER STRONG 2017 CONTENDERS

Diane Sykes, 60, Judge, 7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Raymond Kethledge, 51
Judge, 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

Don Willett, 51, Texas Supreme Court

Thomas Lee, 52, Utah Supreme Court, Sen. Mike Lee’s brother

Steven Colloton, 55, from Iowa, and Raymond Gruender from St Louis, who both sit on the Eighth Circuit, Bob Young, 66, the chief justice of Michigan’s Supreme Court who is Black, Amul Thapar, 48, a federal judge in Detroit who is of South Asian descent, and Venezuelan-born Federico Moreno, 65.

