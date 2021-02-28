Great Reset leader’s very disturbing tweet

The Great Reset purveyors, the World Economic Forum, are promoting lockdowns as a thing. They are destroying Capitalism and are glorying in it.

These people are tech oligarchs and Chinese Communists.

They don’t want too many people and are rather short-sighted if they think they can have a beautiful world without people, and the middle-class, in particular, in the name of climate change.

Klaus Schwab‘s World Economic Forum (WEF) tweeted yesterday that “Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world,” accompanied by a video showing deserted streets, empty factories, and grounded planes. After backlash, they deleted it. Copy:

