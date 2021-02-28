Hyatt gives a perfect answer when cancel culture comes for them and CPAC

M. Dowling
This gold Trump displayed at CPAC is triggering the Left, especially Jim Acosta.

The cancel culture purveyors are infuriated that the Hyatt allowed CPAC to use their hotel to host ‘neo-Nazis.’

To their credit, Hyatt Hotels defended its decision to host the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday with an excellent answer.

A spokesperson for Hyatt told FOX Business in an emailed statement that its primary goal was to provide a safe and inclusive environment for its colleagues, guests, and customers.

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” the spokesperson said. “We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours. Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care.”

The only people acting like Nazis are Democrats but these Democrats seem to really believe the Right are Nazis.

The Left is depicting everyone on the Right as a Nazi and white supremacist. It works with Democrats.

OTHER REACTIONS

Like Governor Huckabee, the Sentinel will give the Hyatt all of our business:

