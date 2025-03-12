MSNBC Host Thinks Burning Up Teslas Is a Legitimate Protest

Just when you think it can’t get more bizarre at MSNBC (the failing network), the host draws equivalence between domestic violence and protests. During a recent show, the host took exception to President Trump labeling violence against Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism.

Generally, Democrats have redefined the right to protest to include unlawful activities. We’ve watched Democrats on CNN call leftist violent events, with buildings burning in the background, mostly peaceful protests. When bottles and rocks are thrown at police, we are told we are witnessing peaceful protesting or mostly peaceful protesting. This never applies to their political opponents.

The leftist Democrats are now burning down Teslas at dealerships, and MSNBC calls it a protest.

Donald Trump clearly said that violence against Tesla dealerships will be labeled domestic terrorism. Protests are people walking around with placards chanting. They are not blocking roads, attacking the police, or burning cars.

The Takedown Tesla movement often turns violent and destructive. Something has to be done.

Also, MSNBC must lose its network protection since they are a joke.

MSNBC HOST: Trump says he’s labeling violence against Tesla dealerships ‘domestic terrorism.’ To be clear, you are now labeled a domestic terrorist for protesting.pic.twitter.com/O91R1V9L5R — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2025

