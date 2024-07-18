Great Speeches of the RNC, Day 3

RNC Day 3 and the great speeches of people waiting to save our country.

Peter Navarro told the audience he “went to prison, so you don’t have to. I am your wake-up call”. On his way to prison, his fiance told him, “We got this!” he just got out this morning.

Peter Navarro fresh out of prison is welcomed by the RNC with a roar of applause. “This is a beautiful thing, I think you folks just want to see my MAGA tattoo. I went to prison, so you don’t have to” pic.twitter.com/sDtE62PaFl — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) July 17, 2024

Ric Grennell reminded us of the horrors facing our nation.

Ric Grenell, who was Donald Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, says the contrast between Trump and President Joe Biden couldn’t be greater. He speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee https://t.co/4cDndLiilG pic.twitter.com/lNo9TsfjZ8 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) July 17, 2024

Tom Homan was on fire.

Likely the best speech of day 3 RNC CONVENTION

Tom Homan is fire

Put him back on the job pic.twitter.com/bwYRud2Udt — ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ (@Baklava_USA) July 18, 2024

Donald Trump Jr and Kai Madison Trump

Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., and President Trump’s oldest granddaughter, delivered a beautiful speech at RNC 2024! @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump

pic.twitter.com/WBWdP4k3nN — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) July 18, 2024

“That’s when the world found out that there is tough and then there is Trump tough.” After leading crowd in a chant of “Fight!” Donald Trump Jr. tells the RNC: “We will fight with our voices. We will fight with our ideas. And on November 5th we will fight with our vote.” pic.twitter.com/hsWHYFntzY — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2024

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “Trump will enforce the immigration laws. He will fight the Mexican drug cartels. And he will arrest the criminal illegal immigrants and put them behind bars or send them back.” RNC delegates chant “Send them back!” in response. pic.twitter.com/Uuff77prQY — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 18, 2024

JD Vance’s wife

Future Second Lady Usha Vance: "Neither J.D. nor I expected to find ourselves in this position — but it's hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American Dream." FULL REMARKS: pic.twitter.com/JJgdJbem0H — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 18, 2024

JD Vance

Watch:

Gold Star Parents

Gold Star parents Herman and Alicia Lopez recite the names of the 13 American heroes slain during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/IBAspBFyIv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2024

Here are videos of three of the Gold Star parents from the Kabul attack and one of the Marines who survived it all saying that Joe Biden talked about his own son who died of brain cancer when he met with them more than their children who had just been killed. pic.twitter.com/lxrMJM1bWn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2023