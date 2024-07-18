Great Speeches of the RNC, Day 3

By
M DOWLING
-
0
5

RNC Day 3 and the great speeches of people waiting to save our country.

Peter Navarro told the audience he “went to prison, so you don’t have to. I am your wake-up call”. On his way to prison, his fiance told him, “We got this!” he just got out this morning.

Ric Grennell reminded us of the horrors facing our nation.

Tom Homan was on fire.

Donald Trump Jr and Kai Madison Trump

Gov. Greg Abbott

JD Vance’s wife

JD Vance

Watch:

Gold Star Parents


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments