Former President Trump is back to champion for the American people

Less than a week after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump has established an office in Florida.

Trump has been banned from all major social media accounts, preventing him from communicating directly with the American people.

The following statement was just released to the press Monday afternoon:

Statement from the Office of the Former President

Palm Beach County, Florida – Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President.

The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.

This is the Democrat’s and Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare but 74 million people will be happy.

