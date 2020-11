Democrats and their new president, Joe Biden, continually told Donald Trump to follow the doctors’ and scientists’ advice on COVID. He did that. The Democrat hero at the time was Dr. Fauci.

Democrats aren’t taking as much credit for him now as they once did. And, Joe didn’t appoint him to his COVID team. Yet, all we heard for months was Trump isn’t listening to Fauci, where’s Fauci, did he fire Fauci?

Wonder why they don’t rely on Fauci now.

Watch: