Lin Wood sues: GA Secretary of State signed an illegal deal on ballot processing

Lin Wood filed a lawsuit asking for an emergency injunction against the Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

Mr. Wood believes he has a case to overturn the Georgia election over an unlawful legal agreement between the secretary of state and Democrat Party officials.

Good morning. Last night, I filed an Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief against GA Secretary of State. Relief sought includes an order prohibiting certification which includes defective absentee ballots & requiring that a hand recount be performed.https://t.co/rHOU0buzro — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020

THE ILLEGAL DEAL

On March 6, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a RINO Republican, signed off on a deal with Democrat Party officials, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee to fundamentally alter the way absentee ballots were processed across Georgia.

The attorney who handled the legal representation for the Democrat organizations was Hillary Clinton’s infamous lawyer Marc Elias from Perkins Coie.

Elias has been behind the coup against the president, and ruthless gerrymandering lawsuits against Republicans.

Attorney Lin Wood filed suit against Raffensperger, as well as all the members of the Georgia Secretary of State’s State Board of Elections for illegally enjoining in the agreement.

The lawsuit argues that the Raffensperger and the Election Board had no legislated authority to change the manner in which absentee ballots were counted and, therefore, had no right to enter into the “agreement.”

In every state, the legislatures make the laws and not the secretary of state, the governor, or the Board of Elections.

Wood asserts that they added language that made the processing of signature matches [ridiculously] more complex, making it more likely ineligible ballots would not be picked out. No one will bother going through the process. The process, he says, is inconsistent with the law.

READ THE LAWSUIT

2020-11-17 TRO Motion With Exhibits on Scribd

ILLEGAL RECOUNT DIRECTIVE

Mr. Wood also claims he has proof that local election officials were instructed to only report original vote totals, not recount totals.

Were they told that or were they just not paying attention?

We’ll find out.

I have irrefutable evidence that GA local election officials were instructed by state to report original vote totals & NOT report recount totals which are different. These people are corrupt to point of criminality. They are intentionally engaged in fraud in a federal election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020