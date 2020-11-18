Biden appoints anti-capitalist reparations radical as treasury chief

As we reported yesterday, ‘moderate’ Joe appointed the most anti-free speech zealot around, Richard Stengal, to lead the US Agency for Global Media. Today we can report that Biden — that’s unifying, moderate Biden — appointed an anti-capitalist, reparations activist to his transition team.

In agreement with his communist running-mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden has appointed a reparations activist to their “transition team” as their Treasury chief.

Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor at the University of California – Irvine, has been appointed a member of Biden’s Department of the Treasury agency review team. Baradaran is outspoken in her advocacy for reparations, both as a way of correcting “white supremacy” and as a tool to close the “racial wealth gap.”

She is a racist.

REPARATIONS

In a book she authored, The Color of Money and How the Other Half Banks, Baradaran states that closing the “racial wealth gap” means acknowledging acts perceived as past wrongs and, to prove that acknowledgment, providing compensation.

“A reparations program could take many forms from simple cash payments or baby bonds to more complex schemes such as subsidized college tuition, basic income, housing vouchers, or subsidized mortgage credit,” Baradaran wrote.

She is a communist and is heartily opposed to capitalism. Baradaran claims capitalism is racist.