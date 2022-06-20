“Green New Deal Denier” Obama Gets Massive Fuel Tanks

For His 7,000 Ft. Seaside Mansion

Breaking news! Former President Barack Obama has received permission to install 3 giant propane tanks, with a combined capacity to store 2,500 gallons of fossil fuel, at his Martha’s Vineyard waterfront mansion.

The town of Edgartown, Massachusetts, approved Obama’s application to get those tanks dropped at his luxury, 7-bedroom home, which he purchased in 2019 for nearly $12 million.

One Edgartown board member told the Martha’s Vineyard Times that the town had never received a request for fuel tanks like this before. “We’ve never had a private propane tank come to us,” Arthur Smadbeck said.

Obama criticized mankind for failing to do more to fight climate change in a November speech at a climate conference. He said, “Collectively and individually, we are still falling short.” The 44th president continued, “We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis. We are going to have to do more.”

We have all this hypocritical bluster while he was simultaneously planning for a propane mega-tank at his mansion.

What the “New Green Deal Denier” really meant is he has done enough, so his family is destined to live without fear of swelling seas, or suffering the loss of their fossil fuel-generated creature comforts.

It is Obama and fellow waterfront elitists like John Kerry and Joe Biden whose virtue signaling absolves them from doing any “more”; with the exception of doing exponentially “more” to expand their own filthy, collective carbon footprints.

It is, you see, only the little people, everyday Americans, who must do lots “more” to curb THEIR lifestyles, but with much, much less.

Let’s call the haughty hypocritical scolds what they really are. Green New Deal Deniers.

“Collectively and individually we are still falling short” Former US President Barack Obama warns #COP26 delegates: “We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis. We are going to have to do more.” Latest on the climate conference: https://t.co/0w0JJTwyPy pic.twitter.com/oZbd5S6Xg9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 8, 2021

