FINA Puts an End to Bio-Male Lia Thomas’s Grabbing Women’s Titles

Biological male Lia Thomas, a hulking man who dates women and never physically transitioned, has the dubious honor of beating women for the NCAA women’s swimming championship. FINA just put a stop to her climb to the top as a bio-male beating much physically smaller women in the Olympics.

Lia Thomas is a bio-male who has spent the past few years competing with physically weaker women. However, her game is over. She can’t compete in the Olympics due to new rules.

FINA, the international body that governs women’s swimming, just shut her down.

Transgender athletes are basically banned from competing in the Olympics against women under the new rules. NBC reported the new rules:

FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

“This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.

“They’re not saying everyone should transition by age 11, that’s ridiculous. You can’t transition by that age in most countries and hopefully you wouldn’t be encouraged to. Basically, what they’re saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage.”

Sadly, there are parents who are letting their young children transition. In any case, no matter when a boy transitions, he still has a physical advantage.

If only they would follow the science. At least this is closer to science than we have seen prior to this.

All the coaches and school administrators — who allowed this bio-male to steal titles from women who trained hard for their successes — should be ashamed of themselves.

Why would they allow Lia Thomas to cheat these female swimmers out of their rightful places? It’s unethical.

Lia Thomas only claimed to be a woman a few years ago when she was a poor performing male swimmer.

Thomas can still compete as a male. She can also complete in the “open” division for transgenders.

