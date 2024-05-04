Green Party Cheers Radical Gaza Candidate Who Gardens

By
M DOWLING
-
0
10

Palestinian terrorists seemed to have joined the Green Party in England as a vehicle to implement their destructive goals and build their caliphate. A candidate for political office in Leeds shouted Allah Akbar, a phrase often shouted when they are killing “infidels.” His supporters waved Palestinian flags — in England for a political position in England.

The party is a toxic horror. They’re commies linking up with terrorists, just like in the US.  Only the UK is further along.

This guy is a Leeds Councillor. He says, “white supremacist European settler colonialism must end!”

Insane Brits think it’s racist to suspect this is a problem. You see, he has a lovely garden. How stupid do you have to be to say what Ben is saying?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments