Green Party Cheers Radical Gaza Candidate Who Gardens

Palestinian terrorists seemed to have joined the Green Party in England as a vehicle to implement their destructive goals and build their caliphate. A candidate for political office in Leeds shouted Allah Akbar, a phrase often shouted when they are killing “infidels.” His supporters waved Palestinian flags — in England for a political position in England.

The party is a toxic horror. They’re commies linking up with terrorists, just like in the US. Only the UK is further along.

This enclave of Leeds is focussed on Green policies, cutting emissions, ending fossil fuels and banning single use plastics. That’s why their victory speech highlights the above. Only kidding. @TheGreenParty is a vehicle for extremists to attach themselves to. Allahu Akbar pic.twitter.com/4om951jENy — Joo️ (@JoosyJew) May 4, 2024

In Gipton and Harehills in Leeds, the Green Party candidate who won shouted “Allahu Akbar” whilst his supporters held up a Palestine flag. The increase in sectarianism which has crept into UK politics should concern everyone. The only flag which should be held up is pic.twitter.com/wjyIM4QCJ8 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 4, 2024

This guy is a Leeds Councillor. He says, “white supremacist European settler colonialism must end!”

Insane Brits think it’s racist to suspect this is a problem. You see, he has a lovely garden. How stupid do you have to be to say what Ben is saying?

I know his gardening YouTube and he seems like a decent bloke to me. Congrats on your victory @MyFamilyGarden1. Ignore the racists Watch his channel here:https://t.co/XvZwUBfXMX pic.twitter.com/TCsBKDYnIY — Ben Johnson (@BenJohnsonGeo) May 4, 2024

