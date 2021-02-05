Greene’s voted ‘too dangerous’ but not the guy who took bribes from the mob

Eleven Republicans voted with Democrats to pull Rep. Greene off her committees. She was removed despite apologizing for past comments and ‘likes’ on social media. She hasn’t made any crazy comments since she took her seat in Congress and she is the choice of her voters.

Meanwhile, anti-Semitic, anti-white, anti-Christian Omar and Tlaib are still on committees. They’re allegedly not dangerous at all.

Eric Swalwell who literally bang banged Fang Fang, a CCP spy, sits on the House Intelligence Committee. He’s not too dangerous.

One person who still sits on committees and voted to throw Rep. Greene off her committees is a criminal, as Larry Elder pointed out. Alcee L. Hastings took bribes as a federal judge to give some in the mob easy sentences. It was on tape. He was expelled from the bench. However, he played the race card and was acquitted in court. Then he ran for Congress and won.

He’s apparently not too dangerous either.

We could list other sketchy Democrats (like Maxine Waters, CREW’s most corrupt congresswoman). There are many.

That takes me to the Republicans who voted to throw Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees, playing the Democrats’ little game (some are no surprise):

Eleven Republicans crossed the aisle in a rare rebuke of a colleague from their own party: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Carlos Giménez (Fla.), Chris Jacobs (N.Y.), John Katko (N.Y.), Young Kim (Calif.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Chris Smith (N.J.) and Fred Upton (Mich.).

