Greg Gutfeld Mentioned Tucker on Fox News

Yesterday and today, we heard that Greg Gutfeld stuck up for Tucker. It’s apparently newsworthy. Gutfeld took on Geraldo.

Geraldo Rivera offered his opinion on Twitter after Tucker’s firing. He ripped Tucker’s so-called J6 “conspiracy theory” and added that Mr. Trump incited an insurrection.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election, President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.

Greg Gutfeld seemed to stick up for his former colleague Tucker Carlson in his retweet.

“You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people,” Gutfeld said.

I watched that Fox Nation special on January 6th. As Tucker said, he was letting the other side speak. Tucker was adamant that J6 was not an insurrection, but I didn’t think he decided that he had all the answers.

The DoJ couldn’t even arrest anyone for insurrection. They used an obscure Civil War-era law, seditious conspiracy, for a handful of protesters.

The special Patriot Purge I, II, and III, led to some Fox anchors resigning. They were angry that Tucker gave them a voice. We used to allow free speech. Tucker’s main conclusion is it wasn’t an insurrection, and most of the people who entered the Capitol did not riot. They “paraded” as the prosecutors said. Tucker felt that one side got to define the day and the other didn’t. He wanted the other side to have a voice.

On Tuesday, Gutfeld mentioned Tucker in a joke, and the panelists remained silent as Jeanine Pirro quickly went to the next segment.

Jason Chaffetz dared to laugh. I hope Lachlan doesn’t feel Jason or Greg are trying to be bigger than him and his outsized ego.

It’s pathetic when a couple harmless comments are daring and acts of courage.

