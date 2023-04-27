Rep. Gaetz on DoJ’s 3.4M Warrantless Backdoor Searches of Americans

“I want to get into the 3.4 million backdoor searches that the ranking member pointed out in his opening statement. Mr. Inspector General. How should the public think about those?” asked Gaetz.

“Well, I think what we’ve seen in the various public reports, and I’m limited in what I can say about what’s public, which I think is one of the issues, by the way, that’s worth talking about, is transparency here,” said General Michael Horowitz.

“Um, it’s obviously very concerning that there’s that volume of searches and particularly concerning the error rate that was reported on in the last two years in the public reporting,” said Horwitz.

The error rate is 30% or over 1,000,000 searches.

More than 10,000 government workers can conduct backdoor surveillance on Americans.

Some Republicans have objected to reauthorizing FISA, but not enough. It operates outside the Constitution.

Earlier this year, Mr. Gaetz talked about abolishing agencies that don’t come “to heel.”