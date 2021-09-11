People from 148 countries came illegally & terrorists can walk right in

















Jaeson Jones, a former Texas border security captain, told fill-in host Lara Logan this evening on Tucker Carlson Tonight, that people from 148 countries came into the USA illegally in the first ten months of this year.

Fentanyl is coming in at record rates. The trafficking of people has grown extraordinarily and it’s making cartels very rich.

Of special concern is the route from Afghanistan to Brazil to our border. In the next 6-8 weeks, people will see how bad the illegal immigration system can get. Our security system is completely derailed. Any terrorist who wants to get into the United States can. The entire world knows if they get to our border, they can breach it and stay.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Joe Biden and his comrades behind the curtain have made the USA extremely dangerous. If Biden cared about our safety would he do this? Would he refuse to demand illegal aliens get vaccinated?

We think the COV mandates he came up with yesterday are only meant to distract us and feed the Democrat base.

Watch:

