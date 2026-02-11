Greg Steube Sponsors Legislation to Stop the H1-B Ripoff

Seventy percent of H-1B visas go to India, and 10% to 15% go to China, and 80% of these jobs are entry-level. Congressman Greg Steube introduced a bill to end the H1-B visa ripoff.

The EXILE Act would set the annual H-1B cap at zero starting in fiscal year 2027, ending the current allowance of 85,000 visas mainly for fields like technology and medicine. Steube calls the program corrupt, saying companies use it for cheaper labor that undercuts American wages, backed by a Harvard study showing H-1B workers earn 16% less than comparable U.S.-born ones.

It could lead companies to offshore work. However, they are essentially doing that with these visas.

The numbers don’t lie. Over 80% of H-1B visas go to India and China. And 80% of these jobs are entry-level positions that should be launching the careers of young Americans—not replacing them with cheap foreign labor. That’s why I introduced legislation to END the H-1B visa… https://t.co/1uucKRNrkj — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 10, 2026