Far-left Democrat Chris Wallace, who is taking over where Shep Smith left off, spent an interview with Mick Mulvaney, attacking, chiding, and demeaning him over his recent interview about political influence in elections, and the President’s Syria decision, and his actions in Ukraine. It wasn’t a serious interview, it was a partisan attack.

He wallowed in gossip, telling Mick Mulvaney that some “well-connected” D.C. Republican told him there’s a 20 percent chance Republicans will vote to remove the President in the Senate:

Fox’s Chris Wallace said a “well-connected” Washington Republican told him that there’s a 20 percent chance enough Republicans will vote to remove President Trump from office in an impeachment trial in the Senate.

Wallace mentioned his source’s comments during an interview with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace cited an overwhelming House vote criticizing the president’s policies in Syria and an op-ed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slamming Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from that country.

He then said he had “talked to a very well-connected Republican in Washington, someone whose name you would know well, who says that if the House votes to impeach and it gets to a trial in the Senate, there’s now a 20 percent chance enough Republicans would vote with Democrats to impeach the president.”

The only ones applauding Wallace are the leftists.

The number will never be that high. There might be three senators because, as Mulvaney said in response to Wallace, they have to come home eventually. Are they really going to side with Democrats and expect Republicans to vote for them?

Once they get out of the bubble, they have to come back down to earth.

GRETA SAYS WALLACE’S 20% COMMENT WAS “TO SMEAR AND CAUSE TROUBLE”

Legitimate reporter Greta Van Susteren blasted Wallace for it although she thinks highly of him. She said the only purpose was “to smear and cause trouble.” That’s true!

Chris Wallace should know better than to use anonymous"well connected Republican" – he should name names or not say this at all as without the identity (what is a 'welll connected??') its purpose is merely to smear and cause trouble – name names or don't say this at all;

When journalists spread rumors WITHOUT NAMES (like 'well connected')it cheapens the important role of the press in a democracy';if this is so important to report, then he should get the declarant on the record WITH NAME instead of this ridiculous 'well connected'business.

Wallace wanted to put Mick Mulvaney in a bad position to feed the left’s attacks.

THE G-7

Wallace also trashed Trump’s generous offer to entertain the G-7 at the beautiful Doral at cost or for free. Love how Wallace phrases it in this next clip, intending to make the President’s generosity sound as if it were a bad thing.

Instead, they can all go to the old cabins in Camp David.

It only looked bad because of people like Wallace who did their best to mischaracterize it.

Only on FOX News Sunday: Mick Mulvaney reacts to the president's decision to scrap the G7 summit at his Doral resort: "At the end of the day he (the President) still considers himself to be in the hospitality business."