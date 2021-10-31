A Return to a More Primitive State of Existence & the Police State

















Great Reset, Degrowth, & a Return to a More Primitive State of Existence

Economic growth and capitalism have lifted up much of the world, not communism or socialism. However, the world’s leading influencers have decided that the world must forsake improving material wealth and boosting incomes given what they believe are more important environmental or social equity concerns.

Slow growth lowers birth rates and increases social unrest, yet, it is what some of our furthest Left leaders want. As far as they are concerned, there are too many people now.

We are re-entering the feudal age as The Great Reset moves ahead. Part and parcel of the movement is the environmental regrowth ideology. You need to know what it is.

Influential economists such as Joseph Stiglitz claim that growing the economic pie should be supplanted by such goals as better health care, less inequality, and fighting climate change.

“Many, particularly on the environmental Left, go even further and advocate “de-growth.” Degrowth urges societies to deliberately reduce their economic wealth,” Joel Kotkin writes in Quillette.

“This agenda requires that energy, housing, food, and other consumption costs steadily increase, or be legally prohibited so that ordinary people will be unable to eat meat regularly, use more energy, live in larger spaces, and travel freely,” Kotkin continues.

As he writes, “There’s even a quaint notion that we need to return to a more primitive state of existence, essentially canceling out the progress of the last few centuries.”

“America’s Green Party, for example, would seek to limit long-distance trade entirely in favor of a feudal economy that is “largely self-sufficient in the production of its necessities.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on December 19th, 2015:

“The Energy & Environment Legal Institute had obtained government emails that show the EPA secretly worked with environmental lobbyists to craft its Clean Power Plan regulating greenhouse gases. The emails show this secret alliance designed a standard that would be impossible or economically ruinous for existing coal plants to meet—in order to force their closure.

One, from the Sierra Club to Michael Goo, EPA’s then-associate administrator of policy, suggested a strategy for the EPA to exploit an “ambiguity” in the law—Sierra’s word—to “shutter existing coal plants,” as the WSJ put it.

“The emails, obtained through FOIA requests, show that … environmentalists essentially wrote the [EPA] rule.”

The White House is pushing technologies that could never replace fossil fuels and also preserve America’s economic power and quality of life. And Obama’s plan to reduce emissions of coal-fired power plants to 30% below 2005 levels by 2030 would bankrupt much of the coal industry.

This would be but one step toward profoundly shrinking our economy. The fanatics pushing this call it “degrowth”—a downscaling of production and consumption. “In the last several years, particularly during the Obama administration, the federal government has embraced key elements of the degrowther movement, “Mark Levin tells us; “Degrowthers define their agenda as follows: “Sustainable degrowth is a downscaling of production and consumption that increases human well-being and enhances ecological conditions and equity on the planet.”

Naturally, such a change is having devastating effects on America. Unsurprisingly, it would require the elimination of capitalism and a loss of freedom, for who would willingly live with the effects of such a change?

THE GOAL IS THE POLICE STATE

Sure enough, leading degrowther Serge Latouche declares: “A society based on economic contraction cannot exist under capitalism.” As Levin points out, it would require a police state.

Just proceeding with Obama’s carbon regulation proposal would have devastating effects by 2030, according to a report from the Heritage Foundation, triggering:

An average annual employment shortfall of nearly 300,000 jobs;

A peak employment shortfall of more than 1 million jobs;

A loss of more than $2.5 trillion (inflation-adjusted) in the aggregate gross domestic product (GDP); and

A total income loss of more than $7,000 (inflation-adjusted) per person.

This devastation of America’s economy would result in only a “minuscule [reduction of] global greenhouse gas emissions.” Clearly, the devastation itself is the true goal.

That was written in 2015. Look at what is going on now. Biden, the so-called moderate, has announced his plan to begin destroying all fossil fuels and he is doing it through his Soros-Obama staff who are the real presidents.

Prepare to suffer and fight or just suffer and leave more suffering for your children and granchildren.

Related















