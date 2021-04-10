Grifter BLM founder buys a mansion fit for a Marxist of her stature









Patrisse Khan-Cullors, the co-founder of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, bragged about the group as “trained Marxists.”

While they blather Marxism, they pocket most of the receipts.

BLM preaches:

Black Lives Matter: A right to restored land, clean air, clean water, and housing, and an end to the exploitative privatization of natural resources — including land and water. We seek democratic control over how resources are preserved, used and distributed and do so while honoring and respecting the rights of our Indigenous family.

“Abolition of property in land” is a core tenet of communism.

Cullors showed her true colors recently when she bought a mansion.

Her new mansion is described by redfin as:

“A secluded mini-compound tucked into L.A.’s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold for a tad more than $1.4 million to a corporate entity that public records show is controlled by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37-year-old social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for some, controversial Black Lives Matter movement,” it reads.

A winding 15-minute drive from The Commons at Calabasas and a slightly longer and somewhat less serpentine drive from Malibu’s Getty Villa, the pint-sized compound spans about one-quarter of an acre. The property’s not-quite 2,400 square feet is divided between the three-bedroom and two-bath main house and a separate one-bed/one-bath apartment capable of hosting guests long term with a private entry and a living room with a kitchenette.

Interior spaces feature bamboo floors and, in the spacious open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen, vaulted ceilings clad in knotty pine. A whitewashed raised hearth brick fireplace anchors the living room and numerous skylights baths the cavernous space with natural light.

The reporter who posted the info is suspended from Twitter.

Black Lives Matter is very rich and they pocket most of the money. Bill O’Reilly gave a nice rundown here:

