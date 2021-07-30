Grisly beheading in broad daylight days after effort to disband Minneapolis police

A 55-year-old woman was beheaded in broad daylight Wednesday in Shakopee, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.
The decapitated body of America Mafalda Thayer was discovered lying on the ground next to a car by cops who responded to a mid-afternoon stabbing in Shakopee, Minnesota, according to KMSP.
She suffered multiple stab wounds.
The killing comes just days after the Minneapolis City Council voted 11-1 to put a measure on the November election ballot to disband the Minneapolis Police Department in favor of a public safety department.
DC just had to add 170 officers as crime skyrockets. Minneapolis also has a crime surge.
The Victim
The victim, Shakopee resident America Mafalda Thayer, was an employee of Dollar Tree and MyPillow, according to Fox-9 Minneapolis. Alexis Saborit, 42, also of Shakopee, was reportedly in an abusive long-term relationship with her, and he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Shakopee Police Department.
My Pillow co-worker and friend, Jamie Worley said Thayer worked 70 hours a week, according to KMSP.
“I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there I didn’t even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is,” Worley told KMSP.
A vigil was reportedly planned Thursday night at the scene of the execution.
A graphic video of the beheading was circulating on social media.
Shakopee PD tweeted a statement Wednesday about the homicide before the suspect was identified:
“On July 28, 2021, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Shakopee Police officers responded to a report of a homicide near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street. A suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to public safety. An investigation is ongoing. We do not believe this was a random act of violence. We will release additional information at a later date. Again, there is no threat to public safety.”
Saborit was convicted in 2017 of domestic assault in Carver County, according to CBS-4 Minnesota.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate told ABC-5 he was “incredibly disappointed” that a cellphone video of the attack was posted on social media.
